MUNSTER, IN - Sara Simonian, of Munster, Indiana, passed away on September 19, 2021.

Born and raised on the southeast side of Chicago, Sara lived in Miami, Florida, downtown Chicago and eventually settled in Munster. She owned the Collector & Company on the East Side as well as operated Simon Sez in Merrillville.

She loved to travel and was an avid golfer. Throughout her retirement she spent her time participating in several leagues at Scherwood Golf.

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Roxie Simonian; and four of her siblings: Helyn (Sam) Boyajian, Sylvia (Carroll) Sarkisian, Nettie Aslanian, Robert George (Geneva) Simonian. She is survived by her sister, Julie (late Ruben) Shehigian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sara's name to the SHARE Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL

St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com