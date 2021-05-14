Sarabel Graham Nowlin

Nov. 24, 1930 — May 13, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Sarabel Graham Nowlin, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born November 24, 1930, in Hobart, IN, to the late Ross and Ruby (Roper) Graham.

Sarabel was a 1948 graduate of Valparaiso High School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso and had worked as a school bus driver for Valparaiso Community Schools. Upon retirement in 1992, Sarabel and her husband, Dan, moved to Tennessee and Sarabel returned to Valpo in 2014. She was an avid golfer and a big Tennessee Lady Vols fan.

Sarabel had a love for people and was known to be the matriarch of the family. She enjoyed family gatherings, where Sarabel would show her card shark skills with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.