Sarabel Graham Nowlin
Nov. 24, 1930 — May 13, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Sarabel Graham Nowlin, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born November 24, 1930, in Hobart, IN, to the late Ross and Ruby (Roper) Graham.
Sarabel was a 1948 graduate of Valparaiso High School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso and had worked as a school bus driver for Valparaiso Community Schools. Upon retirement in 1992, Sarabel and her husband, Dan, moved to Tennessee and Sarabel returned to Valpo in 2014. She was an avid golfer and a big Tennessee Lady Vols fan.
Sarabel had a love for people and was known to be the matriarch of the family. She enjoyed family gatherings, where Sarabel would show her card shark skills with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
On February 12, 1950, Sarabel married Dan Nowlin, who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her sons: Carl (Victoria), of Valparaiso, Dale (Isabel), of Columbus, IN, Larry (Sharon), of Valparaiso, and Terry (Barbara), of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Brenda, Becky (Jon) Roberts, Beth (Matt) Smith; Elisabeth (Tim) McNinch, Joel, Matthew (Sara), Amy (Nathan) Donaldson, Ben (Crystal) and Shelby (Stephen) Eastridge; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Sarabel was also preceded by her siblings: Helen Rouse, Lyle Graham, Lewis Graham, Rollin Graham, Margaret Hardesty, Frances Smith Tener and Howard Graham.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Private burial of ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.