Feb. 27, 1934 - Jan. 19, 2021

SEARCY, AR - Sarah Charlotte Nagel, age 86, of Searcy, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was married for 49 years to her late husband, Augustine William Nagel. Sarah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Kay Martin and son-in-law, John Martin of Rogers, Arkansas; three sisters, Dorothy Call, Marion Bey, and Naoma Nelson.

Sarah was born February 27, 1934 in Martinsville, Illinois to the late Joseph Ralph and Nila Lucille Wolfe. She is survived by three brothers: James, Johnny (Gloria), and Brenton Wolfe; son, Stephen Douglas F. King (Rena) of California; daughter, Malia Lailani McConahy (late husband, Greg) of Arkansas; daughter, Kathleen Nila Navarro (Armando) of Searcy, Arkansas; step-son, Larry Nagel (Aurel) of Indiana; step-daughter, Delores Stillson (Mike) of North Carolina; step-daughter, Dorothy Stillson (late husband, Larry) of Florida.

Sarah came from a large family and has many nieces, nephews, and greats spread out all over the states. Sarah loved to laugh, sing, yodel, and share all of her pictures of her 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was affectionately known as G-Ma to her grandchildren and Aunt Charlotte to her nieces and nephews.