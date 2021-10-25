CROWN POINT, IN - Sarah Elaine Stovall-Cheesebrough age 33, of Crown Point, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She is survived by her children: daughter Khloe (11) and son Jaxon (9); mother Patty Stovall; father Bill (Donna) Stovall; brother Kyle (Brittany) Stovall; mother-in-law, Jan Lehman; husband Timothy Cheesebrough; mother-in-law Rose Cheesebrough; grandparents: William and Patricia Gibson, and Carl and Shelby Stovall; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sarah attended Highland High School and went on to become a certified medical assistant. She was a great mom and loved her children dearly. She was also a lover of animals. Sarah will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Services conclude at the funeral home. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com