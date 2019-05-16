MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sarah Elizabeth Releford (nee Sumbry), age 68, of Merrillville, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 49 years: Jimmie Releford; daughters: Angela Releford of Merrillville, IN and Crystal Releford of Fishers, IN; siblings Roosevelt (Debra) Sumbry, Jr. of Lynwood, IL, Ruthie Sumbry of Gary, IN, Debra (Claude) Williams of Merrillville, IN, Donald (Denise) Sumbry of Aurora, IL, Kenneth (Carol) Sumbry of Waukesha, WI, and Anthony (Rose) Sumbry of Minneapolis, MN; grandsons: Jimmie (Shakira) Releford of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Jeffrey (Brenda) Releford of Portage, IN; great-granddaughter: Sophia Releford of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters-in-law: Florine Henderson of Indianapolis, IN, and LaVerne Releford of Merrillville, IN; brother-in-law: James (Verdell) Releford of Fishers, IN; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents: Roosevelt and Ada Mae Sumbry, Sr.
Sarah was born in Phoenix City, AL. She graduated from Tolleston High School in 1968. Sarah worked at US Steel Mill for 27 years as a laborer and ultimately as a crane operator. Sarah loved God, enjoyed home beautification, cooking, music, and spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday as it brought much happiness to her. Sarah will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Jimmie. Their love was a testament to their parents, and ultimately to their belief in God's Word. Sarah met Jimmie as a child and they remained best friends for well over 60 years-they were true soul mates.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with family hour from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jimmie Releford officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sarah's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Sign Sarah's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.