TULLAHOMA, TN - Sarah Frances Mitchell, age 88 of Tullahoma, TN formerly of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She was born in Estill Fork, Alabama on July 30, 1931 to the late Avery and Daisy (Elliott) Gifford. Before her retirement, she was employed as a nurse. Frances enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and gardening, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society. She attended Tullahoma First Assembly of God and had previously been a member of Chicago Heights Church of the Nazarene.