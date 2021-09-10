GRIFFITH, IN - Sarah J. Fines, age 82, of Griffith passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

She is survived by her sons: Terry Fines and Raymond (Rebecca) Fines; grandchildren: Nichole (Ross), Thomas, Colin, and Connor; great-granddaughter Scarlet; sister Ilene (Ben) Caudill; and several nieces, nephews.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents Homer and Emma Barker, husband Darrell; siblings Mary Leach, Clara Catlow, William Barker, James Barker and Charles Barker.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park Ave.), Griffith with Rev. James Williams officiating. Cremation to follow with an inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.-until time of service at 5:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Sarah was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of "58". She was a former Cub Scout den mother for Pack #531. She loved sewing and crafting.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Griffith Animal Shelter in Sarah's memory.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.