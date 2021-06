VALPARAISO, IN - Sarah Jane Kirk, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A committal service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 Morthland Dr., Valparaiso. A meal will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 Laporte Ave., Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.