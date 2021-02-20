Sarah Jane Kirk

June 11, 1939 — Feb. 16, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Sarah Jane Kirk, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born June 11, 1939, in Louisville, KY, to Angeline (Fralick) McCoy.

Sarah made her career as a dietary purchaser with Porter Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of the Washington Evangelical Free Church, loved her horses, cats, dogs and family, and enjoyed cooking for all of her family. Sarah will be remembered for her loving nature and her kind heart. She will be dearly missed.

On December 30, 1978, in Hanna, she married Donn Kirk, who survives, along with her son, William (Theresa) Haddock, of AZ; stepchildren: Robert (Tammy) Kirk, of NC, and Michele Kirk, of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Scot, Troy, Travis and Jason Haddock, Brandon, Jared and Danika Kirk, and Cameron O'Connor; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother; first husband, James William Haddock; sons, James "Larry" Haddock and Dean Kirk; one brother and two sisters.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's charity of choice.