HOBART, IN - Sarah Jane Paris (nee Barber), age 32, a lifetime Hobart resident passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018. She was born on March 8, 1986 in Merrillville, IN Sarah graduated from Hobart High School in 2004 and Purdue University in 2008. She worked at Portage High School as a French and Spanish Teacher. She loved to learn languages, loved reading the bible, and she especially loved her children. She was a member of the Deep River Church of Christ and a former member of the Hobart First Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Ruchti Paris, two children, William and Lydia Paris, her mother, Beth Burnett-Barber, her father, Marshall Barber,one sister, Chelsea (fiancée Matthew Schnabel) Barber, all of Hobart, IN; one brother, Brian (Angela) Barber of Valparaiso, IN; maternal grandmother, Greta Burnett of Hobart, IN; three aunts, Cindy (Rob) Helding of Hobart, IN; Diana (John) Zeitz of Louisville, KY; Charlotte (Sergio) Barber of Hobart, IN; two cousins, Emily Helding of Valparaiso, IN; Harper Zeitz of Louisville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Norma and William Barber, and maternal grandfather, William Burnett.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Sarah's honor may be made to the ALS Association.
Funeral services are Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Charles R. Strietelmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.