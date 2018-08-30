GRIFFITH, IN - Sarah K. Williams age 78 of Griffith passed away on Thursday August 23, 2018.
She is survived by her daughters Diana (Marshall) Sheppard and Cheryl (Jim) Jalk; Grandchildren Shannon (Jee) Sheppard, Kimberly (Zeb) Butler, Matthew (Jessica) Sheppard, Zachary (Lauren) Artz, and Adrienne (Zachary) Laskovich; Great Grandchildren Gracie, Peyton, Clay, Jayce, Owen, and Cole; sister Juanita Moore and by her brother Anthony Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents James F. Stone and Stella Bushey; husband Jimmie; 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 1st, 2018 at 10:00 AM at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith with Pastor Frank Duvall officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the White Funeral Home.
Sarah was retired from the Town of Griffith where she worked in the Clerk Treasurer's Office. Sarah was a member of the Lake County Womens Democratic Club, S.O.A.R, The Swinging Seniors, and she was active with the Griffith Historical Society.
