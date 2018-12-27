CROWN POINT, IN - Sarah Kathryn Thornberry (nee Hoover), age 91, of Crown Point, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 24, 2018.
Sarah is survived by herhusband: Calvin Thornberry; children: Dwayne Thornberry, Ronna (Wayne) Wesley, Rebecca (Gary) Crum and Scott (Carrie) Thornberry; grandchildren: Derek, Daniel, Dennis, David and Douglas Thornberry, Jennifer (Robert) Gross, Jessica Wolf Canales, Thomas (Lindsey) Wolf, Christian and Kathryn Crum, Elizabeth, Megan, Samantha and Haley Thornberry; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents: John and Sara (Clift) Hoover, brother: Lawrence Hoover; and sisters: Mary Jane Allen, Opal Hutts and Rozella Lowery.
Sarah was a homemaker and member of Bethel Church in Crown Point.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sarah's name to Bethel Church.
To view directions and sign Sarah's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.