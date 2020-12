HEBRON, IN - Sarah R. Langbehn (nee Rauch), age 42, of Hebron, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away December 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. For further information refer to: