Aug. 9, 1941 - April 18, 2022

HIGHLAND - Sarah (Sally) Louise Kramer Bannon, age 80, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Celebration of life will be held at Hillside Funeral Home (8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN, 46322) on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, where she was a long time member, on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Burial is to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Sally was born on August 9, 1941, in South Bend, IN, to the late Raymond and Alice Kramer, nee Breiler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H Bannon, in 1992. They were married on October 12, 1968, and they were blessed with four children.

She is survived by her children: Dr. Susan E (John) Houchin of Poway CA, Dr. Jennifer A Kennedy of Charleston IL, Timothy J (Angela) Bannon of South Bend IN, and Carrie (Charlie) Rayson of Schererville IN; six brothers: David, Sam (Cecelia), Joe (Melody), Tom, Pat (Gretchen), and Mark (Kerri) Kramer; brother and sister-in-law, Reed (Virgina) Bannon; 11 grandchildren: Johnathan, Nathaniel, and Matthew Houchin, Katherine, Grace, Wyatt, and Luke Kennedy, Codey McNerney, Kevin Boyer, Haley Bannon, and CJ Rayson; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Logan McNerney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

