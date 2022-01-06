Feb. 14, 1938 - Dec. 30, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Devoted mother, grandmother and friend, Sarah "Sally" Meyer, 83 of Calumet City passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Sally was the widow of Joseph E. Meyer, a Hammond businessman and longtime resident of the Calumet region. She was born in Crown Point, IN and graduated from Thornton Fractional North H.S, in Calumet City, IL. Sally was fiercely independent woman and raised five equally independent children. She loved teaching, enjoyed a good camping adventure and had the ability to see art in everything around her.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Meyer; her son, Joseph R. Meyer; brother, John B. Meyer; sister, Judith Faitak; brother-in-law, Bob Uphold and sister-in-law, Audrey Meyer. She leaves behind her devoted daughters: Linda Meyer (Karl Kazmirski), Lambertville, MI, Jennifer Meyer, Lansing, IL, Christine Meyer (Rick Tratar), Valparaiso, IN, Sara Meyer-Zasada (John), Bridgman, MI; sister, Sandra Uphold; brothers: Tom Meyer (Sharon) and Jim Meyer (Franci).