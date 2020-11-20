Sarah Sue Cundiff

GRIFFITH, IN — Sarah Sue Cundiff, 79, of Griffith, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She is survived by her loving children, Carlos Lee Cundiff and Carla Ann (Paul) Crock; beloved grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Walker, Tiffany LeeAnn Cundiff, Carlee Janelle Cundiff, Brent (Veronica) Crock and Donya (Ryan) Clark; loving great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley and Avery; brother, William Butch Jamison; niece, Kasandra (Christopher) Sheckles; and nephews, David Boykin and John Scott Boykin. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Waco Cundiff; sister, Linda Boykin; and niece, Christina Boykin.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN, 46322. Burial will be in Princeton, IN.

Sarah was retired past treasurer for the Griffith Public Schools, and past treasurer of the Griffith Historical Society, and a member of the Griffith Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation would be appreciated.

