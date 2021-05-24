 Skip to main content
Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens

Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens

In Loving Memory of Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens Happy 10th heavenly birthday Princess! Birthday wishes sent to Heaven. Birthday gifts are being sent, on the wings of the angels, to where you went. These gifts are of love and things you can't buy. To celebrate your birthday sent up in the sky. Missing you not just today but always. Love always and forever, Mommy, Joe, Daddy, Desiree, Ari, Elijah, Maya, Mason, baby Rylee, Papa & Nana

