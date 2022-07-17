Scarlet LaVelle

She is survived by her husband, George; children, Kathy (Clifford) Reed, Susan Surface, both of Cedar Lake, Jodi LaVelle of South Bend and Amy (Tony) Cholewa of Crown Point; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, James (Cheryl) Sullivan of Shelby, Colleen (James) Styck of MO; several nieces, nephews and her dog Minnie. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fredrick and William Sullivan.