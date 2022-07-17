 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scarlet LaVelle

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Scarlet LaVelle, 73, of Cedar Lake, passed away Friday July 15, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, George; children, Kathy (Clifford) Reed, Susan Surface, both of Cedar Lake, Jodi LaVelle of South Bend and Amy (Tony) Cholewa of Crown Point; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, James (Cheryl) Sullivan of Shelby, Colleen (James) Styck of MO; several nieces, nephews and her dog Minnie. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fredrick and William Sullivan.

Scarlet was a member of Suncrest Church and worked in the Housekeeping Dept. at St. Anthony Medical Center for 26 years.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Memorial Services to be held at a later date. sheetsfuneral.com

