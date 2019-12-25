{{featured_button_text}}
Scot J. Manoski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON, SCOT J. MANOSKI ON HIS FIRST CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN

3/26/1965 - 8/13/2019 All the stockings were hung, silent night has been sung, but it won't be the same this year.

Your Loving Family

