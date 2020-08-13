You have permission to edit this article.
Scot J. Manoski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON, SCOT J. MANOSKI ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

3/26/1965 - 8/13/2019

You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. Remembering you is easy, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We see your face before us, your voice we long to hear. We miss and love you dearly and wish that you were here. Your Loving Family

