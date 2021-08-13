 Skip to main content
Scot J. Manoski

March 26, 1965 — Aug. 13. 2019

In Loving Memory of Our Son, Scot J. Manoski On His Second Anniversary In Heaven.

It's been two years since we lost you - but never a day goes by that you're not a part of our lives ...

"What would Scot say or do", "Scot will help me", "Hey, Call Scot" ...

That crazy sense of humor we all loved!

You were always "right there" for us whenever we needed you, and the memories and unconditional love you gave us remain, stronger than ever, and keep us going until we are together again! All Your Loving Family

