You would have been 58 years old today and here with us, celebrating your favorite things: the whole family together, having a fish fry, lemon birthday cake and the famous harmony of "Happy Birthday to You" sung by Dad and the guys while girls and kids sang melody! We will be performing this year with tears in our eyes and lumps in our throats. There is no way to say how much we miss you every day, but know that we do and love you still!