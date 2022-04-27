April 22, 1964 - April 24, 2022
CROWN POINT - Scott A. Langbartels, age 58, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Scott is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan B. Langbartels (nee Bakowski); two children: Zach Langbartels, Savannah (fiance Dakota Comstock) Langbartels; two sisters: Suzanne (Robert) Griffin, Wanda (James Bruner) Suess; nieces, nephews and many good friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents: Wayne & Evelyn Langbartels; sister, Linda Langbartels.
Scott was raised in Crete, IL, and was a graduate of Tri Point High School, Class of 1983. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. James Monroe submarine. After honorable discharge, Scott was a used cars salesman with Track Auto and then became an operating engineer with Local #150 with over 30 years of service before retiring in 2019. After retiring, Scott enjoyed traveling, cruising and belonging to the Glen Park Izaak Walton League. Scott was a very loving husband and father who always provided for his family.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 1:00 P.M. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre