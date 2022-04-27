Scott A. Langbartels

Scott was raised in Crete, IL, and was a graduate of Tri Point High School, Class of 1983. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. James Monroe submarine. After honorable discharge, Scott was a used cars salesman with Track Auto and then became an operating engineer with Local #150 with over 30 years of service before retiring in 2019. After retiring, Scott enjoyed traveling, cruising and belonging to the Glen Park Izaak Walton League. Scott was a very loving husband and father who always provided for his family.