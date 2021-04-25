Scott Bradford Winters

Scott was born May 15, 1961, in Hammond, Indiana. He lived the life he wanted, gaining considerable life experience by traveling cross-country and living in California as a teen, before returning home to Indiana. In May of '86 he married Tammy Horsley and after a few years they welcomed their daughter Ashley.

Scott had an eclectic taste in music and shared it with everyone, which heavily influenced his daughter and their relationship. He was an open minded Liberal who valued equality and could get along with anyone. Scott was a prolific storyteller and never missed an opportunity to share in great detail his many life adventures, one of which leading to his nickname among friends, Birddog. He loved movies, fishing, was an avid reader, and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He cherished Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and drank coffee from sunrise past sunset. His beloved cat Luca followed him everywhere. Friends and family of Scott will remember him for his extensive and elaborate stories, infectious laugh, compassion for others, and being the life of any party. His signature style of long hair, goatee, clean sneakers, and countless hats and bandanas will never be forgotten.