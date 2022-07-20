April 20, 1970 - July 14, 2022

VALPARAISO - Our son, brother, uncle, and friend, Scott Bruce Bogan, passed away at home on July 14, 2022 at the age of 52. He was a 1989 Valparaiso High School graduate. Scott then attended Montana State University for architecture. After finishing college, he was employed at Fanning-Howey Associates. Scott enjoyed being outdoors and traveling, especially out west. One of his greatest adventures was going white-water rafting.

Scott is survived by his father, Bruce Bogan; sister, Mrs. Sherri Anderson; nephew, Joshua Nibbe; and brothers-in-law: Vic Anderson and Jim Nibbe, all of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne (Batzka) Bogan in 2003; and his grandparents: George K. and Esther (Edwards) Bogan and Walt and Dora (Werner) Batzka.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Our family may seem small, but we're filled with love and wonderful memories. We take comfort in knowing that Scott is once again with Mom, Joanne, in Heaven.