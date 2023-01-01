 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROWN POINT, IN - Scott Corby Frailich, age 72, of Crown Point, formerly of Munster, IN passed away on December 29, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Dena Frailich and Dan (Tammi) Frailich; grandson, Caleb; and sister, Zandra (Howard) Frailich-Blumenfeld. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Susan; and parents: Ben and Ane Frailich.

Scott loved spending time with his family and cars, especially classic cars. He retired from Lever Brothers. Services will be private. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

