CROWN POINT, IN - Scott Corby Frailich, age 72, of Crown Point, formerly of Munster, IN passed away on December 29, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Dena Frailich and Dan (Tammi) Frailich; grandson, Caleb; and sister, Zandra (Howard) Frailich-Blumenfeld. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Susan; and parents: Ben and Ane Frailich.