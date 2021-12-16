 Skip to main content
Scott E. Coker

Scott E. Coker

Scott E. Coker

Sept. 7, 1963 - Dec. 12, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Scott E. Coker, age 58, of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Scott is survived by his two children: Bree Coker, Cameron Coker; sister, Kim (Don) Kilander, Mindy (Ky) Badgley; niece, Whitney (Arunas) Slepikas; great-niece, Gracelyn Joy Slepikas.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marilyn Coker; and brother, Steve Coker.

Scott was a member of Real Life Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Scott loved sunny days spent on his friends' boat, water skiing and tubing on the lake. Scott was Assistant Director of Nursing at Golden Living in Portage, IN. He was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 1981, and received his Bachelor's of Nursing from Olivet Nazarene University.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368.

Funeral Services will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Interment to follow at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN.

Visit Scott's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

