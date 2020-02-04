Scott Hensley

Scott Hensley

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Hensley

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SCOTT HENSLEY ON YOUR 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. We love and miss you still and forever, Mom and Family

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts