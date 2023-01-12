Scott J. Boukal

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula (nee Bomba), his children Benjamin, Madeline (Joshua) Reeves, Nathaniel (Nicole), Lydia, William, and Aiden; sisters Ellen (John) Alfano, and Amy (Dirk) Brown, brother Paul (Diana) Boukal, and his mother Nancy Boukal. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Boukal. He was the biggest Blackhawks fan to a fault, an avid golfer who loved thegame along with his sons and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was a sporting event, family gathering, or just a run of the mill Sunday dinner. Scott was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who touched the hearts of many. Words cannot express the hole left in ourhearts.