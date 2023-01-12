 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott J. Boukal

Scott J. Boukal

LANSING, IL—Scott J. Boukal, age 56 of Lansing, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula (nee Bomba), his children Benjamin, Madeline (Joshua) Reeves, Nathaniel (Nicole), Lydia, William, and Aiden; sisters Ellen (John) Alfano, and Amy (Dirk) Brown, brother Paul (Diana) Boukal, and his mother Nancy Boukal. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Boukal. He was the biggest Blackhawks fan to a fault, an avid golfer who loved thegame along with his sons and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was a sporting event, family gathering, or just a run of the mill Sunday dinner. Scott was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who touched the hearts of many. Words cannot express the hole left in ourhearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and again on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 9:30 AM till time of service at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/illinois/. www.kishfuneralhome.net

