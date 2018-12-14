VALPARAISO, IN - Scott J. Fellers, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. He was born November 3, 1960 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Victor and Nancy (Hester) Fellers. Scott made his career as a Millwrightand was a member of the ILA 2038 Union. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, throwing parties, and fixing anything that broke anytime, anywhere, for anyone. Scott will be remembered as a hardworking man with a great sense of humor, who could make anyone laugh. He had a great love for all animals and a distain for the mistreatment of them. Scott was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who will be deeply missed.
On September 2, 1995 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Scott married Stacy Shamrock and became her beloved 'Scotty'. Survivors include his wife, Stacy, along with children: Joseph Fellers of Fond du Lac, Jacob Fellers of Fond du Lac, Edward 'EJ' Trautner of Naperville, IL, Heather (Robert) Jarmula of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Austin, Kelsey, 'Baby' Jack; one great grandchild; siblings: Victor Fellers and Jeanne Boeder. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Fellers, mother, Nancy Prost, Grandma Hester, stillborn sister, Sharie Fellers, and infant brother, Robert Fellers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.