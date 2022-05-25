Scott Michael Donnelly

Sept. 12, 1965 - May 21, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Scott Michael Donnelly, age 56 of Merrillville passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

He is survived by his parents: Dick and Cathy Donnelly; son, Matthew Donnelly; sister, Jodi (Jerry) VanCuren; grandchildren: Jullian, Bradley, and Lilly; nieces: Amber and Katie; great-niece and nephew: Aiyanna and Emerson; cousin and best friend, Dale Uram; and numerous additional cousins.

Preceded in death by brother, Troy Donnelly; grandparents: Joe and MaryAnn Horgash, John and Florence Uram, Richard and Laura Donnelly.

Scott was a very loving, caring father and grandfather. He would do anything for his son and grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Griffith High School. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Laborers Local 41.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1:00 P.M to 5:00 P.M with a short funeral service following. Memorials may be given to the family.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com