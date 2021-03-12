Scott Mintier
MARCELLUS, NY — Scott Mintier, 78, of Marcellus, NY, beloved husband of M. Eileen Mintier, for 44 years, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Beloved husband of Eileen, he is survived by his two children, Stefan A. Mintier, of Portland, OR, and Michael S. (Lauren) Mintier, of Marcellus, NY; his two stepchildren, Kathleen E. McDonald (Maya Mullenex) of Franklin, WI, and Teresa (Kevin) Twohill, of Clifton Park, NY; cherished grandfather of: Haleigh, Ethan and Daniel Twohill, all of Clifton Park, and Alexandra and Owen Mintier, of Marcellus.
He is the beloved brother of the late Thomas (Suvlak) Mintier, of Krung Thep, Thailand. He was a loving uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Born in Mount Vernon, OH, Scott was the son of the late Thomas and Lindia Mintier and a graduate of Mount Vernon High School, class of 1960.
A resident of Clifton Park and Plattsburgh, New York, Scott also lived in Roswell, New Mexico, and in Munster, Indiana.
Scott retired in 2008 from Seagrave Fire Apparatus LLC as the CEO. Before that he was the president and COO of NOVA Bus Inc, executive VP for Transportation Manufacturing Corp (TMC), as well as various management positions at Pullman Standard, Allis Chalmers and Rohr Aircraft.
Scott occasionally enjoyed a scotch rocks, gin martini, or a Sam Adams. He was fastidious about his appearance and clothes and always looked the part of corporate leader. His hobbies included amateur woodworking, taking things apart to find out why they weren't working, playing Euchre, and reading a truly voluminous amount of magazines. He took great pride in his home and his abilty to fix and maintain it.
He was an opinionated man who was well read and stood by the convictions of his understanding and opinions. He was a corporate leader first and foremost, and though that didn't always translate in his relationships at home, he would always be there to help when needed, especially with math homework.
Scott was a private man and did not wish for a service.
The immediate family extends their sincere gratitude to all extended family members and friends for their loving wishes in this sad time.
Those who wish to may make memorial contributions to The Faustman Lab to cure Type 1 Diabetes in memory of Scott Mintier. http:/www.faustmanlab.orgonate. He wanted nothing more than a cure for his grandson, Ethan, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age.