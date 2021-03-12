Scott occasionally enjoyed a scotch rocks, gin martini, or a Sam Adams. He was fastidious about his appearance and clothes and always looked the part of corporate leader. His hobbies included amateur woodworking, taking things apart to find out why they weren't working, playing Euchre, and reading a truly voluminous amount of magazines. He took great pride in his home and his abilty to fix and maintain it.

He was an opinionated man who was well read and stood by the convictions of his understanding and opinions. He was a corporate leader first and foremost, and though that didn't always translate in his relationships at home, he would always be there to help when needed, especially with math homework.

Scott was a private man and did not wish for a service.

The immediate family extends their sincere gratitude to all extended family members and friends for their loving wishes in this sad time.

Those who wish to may make memorial contributions to The Faustman Lab to cure Type 1 Diabetes in memory of Scott Mintier. http:/www.faustmanlab.orgonate. He wanted nothing more than a cure for his grandson, Ethan, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age.