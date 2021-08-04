VALPARAISO, IN - Scott O. Sanders, 57, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 as the result of an accident. He was born June 8, 1964 to Donald and Dottie (Pullins) Sanders and graduated from Kouts High School in 1982. For the past 27 years Scott made his career as a Millwright with U.S. Steel's Midwest plant in Portage. Scott loved riding his Harley-Davidson, especially the trips to Sturgis, SD. He was passionate about family trips where he was able to share camping, hiking, and cycling in Florida, Arizona, Eldora, Ohio and Maggie Valley, NC. It wouldn't be fair not to mention the hours of fun Scott and the family had operating RC cars together.