June 8, 1964 - July 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Scott O. Sanders, 57, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 as the result of an accident. He was born June 8, 1964 to Donald and Dottie (Pullins) Sanders and graduated from Kouts High School in 1982. For the past 27 years Scott made his career as a Millwright with U.S. Steel's Midwest plant in Portage. Scott loved riding his Harley-Davidson, especially the trips to Sturgis, SD. He was passionate about family trips where he was able to share camping, hiking, and cycling in Florida, Arizona, Eldora, Ohio and Maggie Valley, NC. It wouldn't be fair not to mention the hours of fun Scott and the family had operating RC cars together.
Survivors include his sons: Austin Sanders & Corey Sanders (Morgan Boatright) both of Valparaiso, Scott's partner, Sandra Burger of Valparaiso, mother, Dottie Tangeman of AZ, father, Donald Sanders of FL, siblings, Tom Sanders (Heidi) of Kouts, DeAnna Sanders of Anderson, IN, sister-in-law, Sandy Sanders of CO, and nieces & nephews, Keagan & Jared Baldwin, Morgan Sanders, Trace & Peyton Sanders. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Sanders in 2018.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held Saturday, August 7th beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Kouts American Legion. A memorial ride will begin Saturday at Franklin House at 8:00 a.m. and will conclude at the American Legion at approximately 11:00 a.m.