HAMMOND, IN - Scott A. Pearman, age 63, of Hammond passed away suddenly on December 18, 2018. He is survived by sister Gail Jarmula (Joseph) and three brothers, Mark Pearman (Valerie), Dewey Pearman and Jack Pearman (Janet) and by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Glenn L. and Margaret M. Pearman (McIver).
Scott was born in Hammond, IN on July 28, 1955 and spent his career as an automotive mechanic, for the pass thirty years at Ferris Automotive in Whiting, IN. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1973 and graduated outstanding student of the year in his class at Lincoln Tech.
A memorial visitation will be held at Burns Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321 on January 20, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, Attn: Loving Memory of Scott Pearman, P.O. Box 61, Hebron, IN 46341. Please visit us at: