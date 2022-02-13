Oct. 14, 1955 - Feb. 10, 2022

VILLAGES OF CITRUS HILLS, FL - It is with great sadness that the Smith family reports to their Valparaiso friends the untimely death of Scott R. Smith on February 10, 2022 in Florida at age 66.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri, the love of his life and best friend since high school. Scott graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1973 in the first class of the new high school. Both went on to Purdue University, and they were married November 25, 1978.

He is also survived by their two children: Brian K. Smith (Stephanie) and their three children: Will, Ainsley and Owen of Wilton, Connecticut; Erica J. Anderson (Lt. Col. Kevin) currently living close to Aviano Air Base in Italy and their children: Aubrey and Eli.

Scott was close to his children and loved his five young grandchildren and visited them often. He treasured his time with them, and the family will always cherish pictures of them together.

Also surviving is his mother, Joan (Jardine) Smith of Valparaiso; two brothers: Thomas N. Smith (Mary) of Houston, Texas and Bert C. Smith (Nancy Perrin) of the Portland, Oregon area and their daughter, Claire.

His father, Richard K. Smith, a lifelong Valparaiso resident, passed away in March of 2015.

Scott and his brothers: Tom and Bert, enjoyed growing up in Coolwood Acres in a carefree childhood with many friends in that small neighborhood. They enjoyed Hayes-Leonard Elementary School, too, and made more life-long friends. Scott played basketball at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Valparaiso High School, a highlight of which was the opening game of the season in the new high school when the gym was filled to capacity to watch his team.

Scott graduated from Purdue University as a Chemical Engineer in 1978, after participating in their five-year Co-Op program. He accepted a job with Exxon at their refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After an interesting career and several moves, he ended his career overseas with the engineering firm CH2M Hill, during which he and Sherri lived in The Republic of Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan where his company had Department of Defense contracts.

Scott retired in 2017, and they moved into their new home in The Villages of Citrus Hills, Florida. They enjoyed their lifestyle there and travelled whenever and wherever they wanted.

The love and devotion shared by Scott and Sherri was an inspiration to their family and friends, and their faith and love of God remained strong throughout his illness and their last months together.