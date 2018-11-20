On his 26th Anniversary In Heaven
It was 26 years ago today, when our dear autistic son, Scott went to vote for his father for County Surveyor for the first time, much to the delight of us all. He knew how to do that and knew what he wanted to do. What a happy time, but just a few days later, a dark, dreary, rainy morning our beloved son, our Scotty left our lives forever and passed away without warning.
The night before he had played a bit with his baby brother, Ethan, (now grown up and our pride and joy). He had called his beloved mother, Betsy and told her good night and how much he loved her. Later he told me that he loved me, his last words, and the next morning he had a seizure, and was gone .
Sometimes those days seem like yesterday and other times, it's like forever ago. But through it all we so appreciate special people who cared for Scott during his life and cared for us during the hard times after his passing, and are caring for George still today during his difficulties.
The sadness never really leaves but we read in the Bible that one day… "God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow or crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away."
LOVE NEVER DIES
Mother, Elizabeth Van Til
Father, George W. Van Til
Brother, Ethan Van Til
Step-mom, Patti Van Til