IN LOVING MEMORY OF SCOTT W. VAN TIL HAPPY BIRTHDAY Life was so happy on this day, so many years ago when dear Scotty was born. Sadly, it's never been the same after he left us, much too soon. The very last words we heard him say were, 'I love you.' How sweet that sound as we remember it, and hope to hear it again one day when we're together again in heaven. We thank God for Scott's life with us, for friends who've never forgotten, and for all those who cared about him throughout the years - even now. Love never dies. MOTHER, Betsy Van Til; FATHER, George W. Van Til; BROTHER, Ethan W. Van Til; STEPMOTHER, Patti Van Til