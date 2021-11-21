 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott W. Van Til

Scott W. Van Til

IN LOVING MEMORY

ANOTHER ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

It was decades ago when our dear autistic son, Scott, went to vote for his father for Lake County Surveyor for the first time, much to the delight of us all. He was limited, but he knew how to do that and he knew what he wanted to do. What a happy time, but just a few days later, on a dark, dreary, rainy Sunday morning our beloved son, our Scotty, left our lives forever. He passed away without warning.

"...It was the best of times. It was the worst of times."

The night before, he played abit with his baby brother, Ethan, (now a Florida Police Officer) and our pride and joy. Scotty called his beloved mother, Betsy, and told her goodnight and said how much he loved her. Later, before he slept, he told me that he loved me, his last words, and the next morning he was gone.

Sometimes those days seem just like yesterday, but other times it's like forever ago. But, through it all we so appreciate the special people who cared for Scott during his life and cared for us during the hard times after his passing, and have cared for me still today, during my difficult times.

The sadness never really leaves, but we read that one day "... God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow or crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away."

Love never dies.

Elizabeth Van Til, Mother

George W. Van Til, Father

Ethan W. Van Til, Brother

Patricia Van Til, Stepmother

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts