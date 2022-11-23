Scott W. Van Til

IN LOVING MEMORY

ANOTHER ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

It was decades ago when our dear autistic son, Scott, went to vote for his father for Lake County Surveyor for the first time, much to the delight of us all. He was limited, autistic, but he knew how to do that and he knew what he wanted to do. What a happy time, but just a few days later, on a dark, dreary, rainy Sunday morning our beloved son, our Scotty, left our lives forever. He passed away without warning.

“…It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.”

The night before, he played with his baby brother, Ethan, (now a Florida police officer) and our pride and joy. Scotty called his beloved mother, Betsy, and told her goodnight and said how much he loved her. Later, before he slept, he told me that he loved me, his last words, and the next morning he was gone.

Sometimes those days seem just like yesterday, but other times it’s like forever ago. But, through it all we so appreciate the special people who cared for Scott during his life and cared for us during the hard times after his passing, and have cared for me still today, during my difficult times as the days dwindle down.

The sadness never really leaves, but we read that one day, “…God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.”

Love never dies,

Elizabeth Van Til, Mother

George W. Van Til, Father

Ethan W. Van Til, Brother

Patti Van Til, Stepmother