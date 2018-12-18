VALPARAISO, IN - Scott Wayne Cassoday, age 79, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Hammond, IN to Winfield Scott and Mary Pauline (Doyle) Cassoday.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Cheryl (Ash) Cassoday; one son; four daughters; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four brothers; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.
Scott was a life long area resident. He was a life time member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 and retired with over 50 years of service. Scott was an avid walker and loved to ride his bicycle.
Scott's family will be having a Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at. New Life Church of God, 2780 Russell Street, Portage, IN 46368 with Bishops Forest and Eldon Ash officiating. Arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.