Scott William Shafer

In 1975, they chose Des Moines as their home. Scott joined the staff at the Des Moines Child Guidance Center as psychologist and led the Outreach Team until 2007. This team provided unique outreach services to underserved children by meeting them in their schools and coordinating care with the teacher and parent. It became the largest and most complete school-based program in the state with 31 professionals. Families with a teenager would often stop Scott in the grocery and let him know he kept their family together by helping them when their child was in elementary school. Scott continued clinical work until his RA became disabling. He then worked at Disability Determination Services for 14 years before retiring shortly before his death. In this capacity, he reviewed cases of those applying for disability based on mental issues. Thus, he continued serving those in need of mental help as long as he was able.