Feb. 16, 1948 - Nov. 6, 2021
DES MOINES, IA - Scott William Shafer, 73, of Des Moines, Iowa died on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center with his devoted wife Nancy by his side. He was born the second son to William and Betty Shafer in Johnstown, Pennsylvania where he spent his early years before moving to Crown Point, Indiana at age 13. As a child, he and his brother Jeff shared friends and activities and were very close. Scott was his sister Shelley's guiding light. (As an adult, Scott enjoyed wonderful Sunday night phone calls with his sister and brother.) At the age of 14, Scott became interested in track and field activities. He went on to become a star track athlete in high school and at DePauw University where his record still stands in the half mile. Scott graduated from DePauw with honors and was named the Scholar Athlete of the class of 1970. In his senior year, he began having trouble with his joints and had to stop competing due to rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This was devastating to a devoted athlete.
Scott met his wife Nancy in October 1966 at the start of their freshman year at DePauw University. They fell in love and married in 1970. After DePauw, they moved to Lafayette, Indiana where Scott attended Purdue University and received his Ph.D.in clinical psychology. He and Nancy lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while he completed his internship at the Pittsburgh Child Guidance Center. Scott was elated that the Steelers won the Super Bowl that year!
In 1975, they chose Des Moines as their home. Scott joined the staff at the Des Moines Child Guidance Center as psychologist and led the Outreach Team until 2007. This team provided unique outreach services to underserved children by meeting them in their schools and coordinating care with the teacher and parent. It became the largest and most complete school-based program in the state with 31 professionals. Families with a teenager would often stop Scott in the grocery and let him know he kept their family together by helping them when their child was in elementary school. Scott continued clinical work until his RA became disabling. He then worked at Disability Determination Services for 14 years before retiring shortly before his death. In this capacity, he reviewed cases of those applying for disability based on mental issues. Thus, he continued serving those in need of mental help as long as he was able.
Scott was involved in and chaired numerous local and state mental health organizations. He chaired the Iowa Mental Health Planning Council. In 1990, he initiated and chaired the state Child and Adolescent Service System Program, which brought together consumers and professionals to improve the mental health service system for children in Iowa. He served as president of the Iowa Psychological Association (IPA) and Central Iowa Psychological Association. He received the IPA Meritorious Achievement Award in 1993. Scott also helped others by volunteering at various organizations.He especially enjoyed being a member of the Friends of the French Chefs at Des Moines Area Community College.
Scott embraced life. His favorite activities included savoring time with his wife, family and friends, traveling to France, enjoying sports and planning trips to various Iowa locations. He learned to cross-country ski and he enjoyed bike riding until his RA prevented such activities. As a card player with Nancy's family, he called himself "The Good Guy" and was always the self-appointed score announcer. He announced his winning scores loudly and his losing scores with a whisper much to the delight of his nieces and nephews. As a husband, he thought marriage was fun. Nancy gave him the Best Husband award on their 50th anniversary. Together, they often celebrated life.
Scott is survived by his wife Nancy, brother Jeffrey Shafer (Mary Lou) of New York, NY, sister Shelley Sun, of Greenwich, CT; three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, 11 nieces and nephews and seven grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law. The family would like to thank all the health professionals who did so much to support Scott.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Scott may be directed to the Scott Shafer Memorial Fund for Children's Mental Health at the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, 1915 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50309 or by visiting www.desmoinesfoundation.org/shafer. This endowment has been established to honor Scott's years of tireless support and passion for the mental health of youth.
Scott was a person who clearly made the best of the situation presented him. If longevity were determined by stoicism, courage and grit, Scott would have lived for many more years.