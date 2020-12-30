Scottie Ward
COLUMBIA, SC — Scottie Ward, 80, former USC Gamecock basketball star in the early 1960s, passed away on December 27, 2020, after a short illness.
A highly recruited basketball and cross-country star at Valparaiso High School in Indiana, he picked the University of South Carolina over Kentucky and Kansas. Scottie was a three-year starter at USC and was a member of the 1,000-point club when you only had three years of eligibility. Scottie was also 2nd Team All ACC.
After college, he returned to Indiana where he pursued several construction jobs before returning to South Carolina to start a successful All State agency and agency owner, winning many awards during his 25-year career. He sold his agency at age 60 to spend more time fishing and playing golf, consistently shooting in the 70s even at 80 years old.
Scottie was known for his big smile, dark beautiful hair, kind heart and generous spirit. He loved his family and friends dearly, staying in touch with them almost daily. He had strong emotional opinions on almost any subject and loved telling stories of his younger days.
Scottie is survived by his loving daughter, Melanie Ward, of Columbia, SC; brother, Frank Ward, of LaPorte, Indiana; sisters, Bonnie Vitoux and Joyce Harris, both of Valparaiso, Indiana. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Pearl Ward, also brothers: Earl, Vern, Sonny and Otto Ward.
The family wishes to thank Lexington Hospital Oncology and the nurses of the eighth floor for their kind, considerate care.
Scottie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He leaves great memories to all whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Scottie's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
