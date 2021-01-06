Sean Patrick Gill

HIGHLAND, IN — Sean Patrick Gill, 54, of Highland, Indiana, passed away on January 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Sean was born on September 11, 1966, to Harry Gill and Patricia (Kwasny) Gill. He was raised in Munster, Indiana.

Sean graduated from St. Thomas More School in 1980 and Munster High School in 1984. He attended Purdue University Calumet's School of Mechanical Engineering and later graduated from the Academy of Art in Chicago where he earned a degree in Graphic Design & Illustration in 1996. Sean was then a loyal employee of Fehring Printers for 20 years.

Sean was a talented artist and a self-taught musician. He was an award-winning grill master and loved to cook. Sean was a gentle giant with an infectious laugh who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Harrison; mother, Patricia Gill; brother, Greg Gill; sister, Tricia (Rick) Warren and their children: Jack, Lily and Evelyn; former wife and caregiver, Melissa Gill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry, and his beloved grandmothers. Irene Kwasny and Irene Poulakis.