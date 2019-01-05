CROWN POINT, IN - Sean R. Delaney, age 34, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Sean is survived by his mother, Jodi Delaney; father, Thomas (Constance) Delaney; brother, Ryan (Laura) Delaney; sister, Kristina Delaney; grandfather, Joseph Adler; nieces and nephews: Emily Newman, Liam Delaney, Aubrey Delaney, Kayden Delaney and John Delaney.
Sean was preceded in death by his grandparents: Marlene Adler and Thomas and Della Delaney. Cousin: David Delaney.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Giftofhope.org.