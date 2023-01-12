HAMMOND, IN—Seferina R. Saenz, age 82, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home. She is survived by her children: Connie (Pete) Moore, Gloria (Aureliano Zazueta) Gonzales, Becky Saenz, Angie (Paul Graska) Saenz, Jose’ (JoAnn) Saenz and Dolores (Rafael) Ruiz; grandchildren: Petie, Christopher, Christina, Kari, Joshua, Nick, Carolina, Anthony, Darci, Andrew, Angelica, Celina, Desiree, and Brianna; sister, Pauline Guerro; and by her brothers, Sam Garza and Issac Garza. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Manuel and Juanita Garza; sister, Virginia; and brother, Ray.

Memorial services will be held on Friday January 13, 2023, at 7:00pm at LaHayne Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Morris officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 13th from 4:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00pm at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond. Seferina was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling with family and friends. She was a homemaker who loved raising her children and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. For information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit us at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.