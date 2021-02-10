Sefra (Roth) Schwartz
April 15, 1946 — Feb. 7, 2021
HARLINGEN, TX — Sefra (Roth) Schwartz passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Born on April 15, 1946, Sefra was the daughter of Aaron and Ethel Roth. She grew up in Hammond, IN, and was first married to Maurice Schwartz, then spent the last 30 years of her life with Julie Larson. She earned a BA in social work from Purdue University Calumet and an MA in social work from the University of Chicago. Sefra and Julie moved to Harlingen, TX, where Sefra was a program chair of social work and taught in the communication department at South Texas College.
She is survived by her partner, Julie; her son, Eric (Kim); her daughter, Margo (Joel) and their child, Oliver. Sefra's affection for Oliver knew no bounds.
Sefra loved dogs and adopted many rescues over the years. We ask that donations in her memory be made to Donja's Dogs (www.donjasdogs.com), a south Texas no-kill, foster-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue.
Sefra's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Central Time (US and Canada), Friday, February 12, 2021. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83023858563?pwd=dHVaRnJUcXNMWU0xOFhtcTRsMWl0UT09Meeting ID: 830 2385 8563Passcode: BJBEOne tap mobile+13126266799,,83023858563# US (Chicago)
