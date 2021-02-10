HARLINGEN, TX — Sefra (Roth) Schwartz passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Born on April 15, 1946, Sefra was the daughter of Aaron and Ethel Roth. She grew up in Hammond, IN, and was first married to Maurice Schwartz, then spent the last 30 years of her life with Julie Larson. She earned a BA in social work from Purdue University Calumet and an MA in social work from the University of Chicago. Sefra and Julie moved to Harlingen, TX, where Sefra was a program chair of social work and taught in the communication department at South Texas College.