Jan. 25, 1924 - Jan. 22, 2022

CHAPIN, IL - Selma E White, age 97, formerly of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully in Chapin, SC, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, three days shy of her 98th birthday.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Heidi) White, Gail (Ted) Hack and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, George White and her son, Gene White.

Selma was a lifelong member of The Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from Allied Chemical as a Corporate Secretary. She will be remembered for her love of reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble (with her friend, Bonnie), camping, travel and monthly gatherings of her Bunco club.

She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A memorial will take place in the spring; date to be determined.