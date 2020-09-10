× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senorena 'Rena' Gregory

HIGHLAND, IN — Rena Gregory, 97, concluded her life's journey on September 2, 2020, in Highland, IN, where she and her deceased husband Chuck raised their three children. She is survived by her children, Chuck, Susan, son-in-law Richard Heaps, and Diane; her precious granddaughters, Katie and Erin Gregory; and her sister's daughters, Cindy (Grass) Black and Linda Grass. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles A. Gregory; her sister, Vina Grass; and her parents, Albert and Stella Willard.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland. A Mass will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Rena's vigilant, caring love, strong faith and spirituality embraced those she encountered, never uttering a complaint, being there for family and friends, lending an ear and a prayer. Her example spoke more than words and will continue to live on, in all who knew her. www.fagenmiller.com