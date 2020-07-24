Seth Gilman Ivanov

Seth Gilman Ivanov

{{featured_button_text}}
Seth Gilman Ivanov

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SETH GILMAN IVANOV ON HIS 23RD BIRTHDAY BORN: JULY 24, 1997 - AT REST: APRIL 19, 2016 Gone forever, but forever in our hearts. Loving and missing you always, Your Family and Friends

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts