IN LOVING MEMORY OF SETH GILMAN IVANOV OUR LITTLE KNIGHT IN HIS BRIGHT SHINING ARMOR ON HIS 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN BORN JULY 24, 1997 AT REST APRIL 19, 2016 No farewell words were spoken. No time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it. And only God knows why. Loving and missing you always, Family and Friends.